Former FIU QB, USFL MVP Alex McGough Signs With Green Bay Packers

In 2023, Alex McGough led the Birmingham Stallions to their second consecutive USFL championship and was named the MVP of the 2023 USFL season. Now, he has a second shot at the NFL after signing with the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday.

McGough earned the contract following a workout with the Packers on Tuesday. McGough played this Spring for the Birmingham Stallions and won the 2023 USFL Championship. He threw 20 touchdown passes with 2,105 passing yards and a 67.4% completion rate in his MVP run.

McGough added 403 rushing yards and five TDs on the ground and only threw five interceptions this season. He led the USFL in passing touchdowns and ranked third in passing yards.

The Stallions also won the USFL title in 2022 under former Louisiana Tech quarterback J’Mar Smith. Smith missed nearly all of the 2022 USFL season with an injury and was replaced by McGough.

McGough is the FIU career leader with 65 career touchdown passes and is the second leading passer in FIU history with 9,091 yards.

Coming out of college in 2018, McGough was a sevent-round selection by the Seattle Seahawks. He went on to have NFL stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans before joining former Louisiana Tech head coach Skip Holtz in the USFL.