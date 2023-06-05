G5 Standouts on the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame has announced the names on the 2024 ballot for consideration to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

The 2024 ballot includes 78 players and nine coaches from the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision and 101 players and 32 coaches from the NCAA divisional and NAIA ranks.

The announcement of the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made in early 2024, with specific details to be announced in the future. The Class will be officially inducted during the 66th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 10, 2024.

Here were a few of the names that G5 fans should recognize.

FBS Players

Russell Carter, SMU-Defensive Back-1983 unanimous First Team All-American who helped SMU to consecutive top five final rankings in 1981 (No. 5, 10-1-0) and 1982 (No. 2, 11-0-1)…Three-time All-SWC performer led Mustangs to consecutive league titles in 1981-82…SMU’s all-time career leader in interceptions (18).

Jarett Dillard, Rice-Wide Receiver-2008 First Team All-American and 2006 Second Team All-American who holds the NCAA record for career TD receptions (60)…Three-time All-C-USA performer set the conference record for career receiving yards (4,138 )…Holds virtually every career and single-season receiving and scoring stat in Rice history.

Kellen Moore, Boise State-Quarterback-2010 First Team All-American finished career as the winningest starting QB (.943) in college football history…Set the NCAA record for lowest career INT percentage (.017) and tied NCAA record with four 3,000-yard passing seasons…Boise State’s all-time leading passer (14,667) earned three conference Player of the Year honors (2-WAC, 1-MWC).

FBS Coaches

Larry Blakeney-Troy (1991-2014)-All-time winningest coach in Sun Belt Conference history…Four-time conference Coach of the Year who led the Trojans to eight conference titles (5 – Sun Belt, 3 – Southland) and seven FCS playoff appearances in eight seasons…Led Troy to four bowl games, including wins at the 2006 and 2010 New Orleans Bowl.

Larry Coker-Miami [FL] (2001-06), UTSA (2011-15)-Posted a 60-15 record at Miami, including an astounding 35-3 record in his first three seasons…Led the Canes to consecutive BCS Championship Games, winning at the 2002 Rose Bowl and becoming the first rookie head coach to lead his team to a national title since 1948…Led Miami to three Big East crowns and orchestrated a dominant 2001 offense that set a Big East record with 475 points scored in the regular season.

Mark Dantonio-Cincinnati (2004-06), Michigan State (2007-19)-Winningest coach in Michigan State history (114 wins) who boasts the most Big Ten titles in school annals (3)…Two-time Big Ten Coach of the Year led teams to a Spartan-record 12 bowl games, ranking fourth in Big Ten history for postseason wins…Just the second Cincy coach all-time to lead the Bearcats to a bowl in his first season.

Darryl Rogers-Cal State East Bay (1965), Fresno State (1966-72), San Jose State (1973-75), Michigan State (1976-79), Arizona State (1980-84)-Took Fresno State to two bowl games...Achieved an unprecedented national ranking at San Jose State…Named Big Ten Coach of the Year in 1977 and National Coach of the Year by Sporting News in 1978…Won the Big Ten title in 1978.

Frank Solich-Nebraska (1998-03), Ohio (2005-20)-Guided the Huskers to an 11-2 record and appearance in the BCS championship game at the Rose Bowl (2001 season)…Two-time Big 12 Coach of the Year who led Nebraska to three North Division titles and the 1999 Big 12 Championship…Winningest coach in MAC history (115 wins), boasting 12-straight non-losing seasons, 11 bowl game appearances and four MAC East crowns.

Tommy Tuberville-Mississippi (1995-98), Auburn (1999-08), Texas Tech (2010-12), Cincinnati (2013-16)-2004 National Coach of the Year after leading Auburn to an SEC title and a perfect 13-0 season...Led the Tigers to four division crowns, two SEC championship game appearances, and ranks 10th in conference history with 64 SEC regular season wins…Led Cincinnati to a 9-4 (7-1) record and a share of the AAC title in 2014.

Other names from the FCS level (at the time) and below include Jim Feix (Western Kentucky), Walt Hameline (Wagner), Maxie Lambright (Louisiana Tech), and more.

Full Ballot