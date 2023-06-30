Important: Big Red and Grimace Are Friends Now

In a post-“Avengers: Endgame” and “Scooby Doo Meets The Harlem Globe Trotters” world, crossover events worth your time are rare.

Western Kentucky University’s beloved mascot Big Red posted a video to Twitter this week showing themself celebrating the birthday of Grimace, another sentient blob acting as a representative of the McDonalds corporation.

The two can then be seen in various forms of merriment, ending in an assumedly platonic embrace.

Surely, this marks an alliance that will result in one of two outcomes.

Either the two will share their infinite knowledge with each other, ushering in an era of eternal prosperity…Or, our amorphous overlords will realize the futility of man in comparison to themselves and eliminate us entirely. This might as well be the thing that takes us all down, right?

WKU football kicks off the new season on September 2nd.

The Grimace shake will be mercifully put to pasture once the month of June ends.