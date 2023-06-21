College Football Playoff Executive Director Bill Hancock Announces Retirement Plans For 2025

In a press release distributed Wednesday afternoon, College Football Playoff (CFP) Executive Director Bill Hancock announced that he will step down when his contract expires February 1, 2025. Has been in this role since 2012. Hancock will remain in his current duties through the 2023-2024 season.

The CFP is slated to expand from four to 12 teams after the 2023-24 season, guaranteeing the highest-ranked G5 conference champion a spot in the playoffs. Cincinnati became the first G5 team to make the playoff in 2021 when they were awarded the #4 seed.

In the press release, Hancock provided general details on what his role will be in finding his successor over the next year and a half.

“The plan was established several years ago for me to notify the CFP Board of Managers a year in advance if I decided to step aside, in order to provide ample time to plan a smooth transition to the next executive director,” Hancock said.

“I’m advising the board now, so the new executive director will have a long on-ramp, as he or she prepares to guide the CFP into the 12-team era.”

Mississippi State University President Mark E. Keenum, the chairman of the CFP Board of Managers, added the following:

“We look forward to the next year under Bill’s leadership and many opportunities to recognize what he has done for the playoff. We will initiate a national search for a new executive director to take over when he steps away, and I anticipate Bill will shift to a new role with the CFP in 2024 to help with the transition to our new executive director.”