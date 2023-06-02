Army at UTSA will be in primetime on ESPN

The United States Military Academy announced this week that kickoff times have been set for 10 of 12 games on Army’s 2023 schedule.

Army will play a nationally televised game on ESPN on Friday, September 15, at UTSA with kickoff set for 7 p.m. EST (6 p.m. local time) at the Alamodome. It marks Army’s first regular season contest on ESPN since playing at Cincinnati in 2020.

Army and UTSA squared off at West Point last season. UTSA won that matchup 41-38 in overtime. UTSA quarterback Frank Harris, who returns this season, finished with three passing touchdowns after completing 32 passes on 45 attempts for 359 yards. Harris also ran for 30 yards on eight attempts. While Army controlled the ball for a larger portion of the contest, UTSA’s defense forced two turnovers on their way to the victory. UTSA would go on to win their second-straight C-USA title. They will be members of the American Athletic Conference in 2023.

Army will open its season on the road at ULM on Saturday, Sept. 2, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. EST (6 p.m. local time). The television network will be announced at a later date. Army will become the first United States service academy to play a football game on the ULM campus.