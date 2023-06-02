Transfer Portal: Jacksonville State Lands Former Nebraska QB Logan Smothers

Jacksonville State played six different quarterbacks in their spring game back in April. Five are currently listed on the Gamecocks’ 2023 roster. That position group is getting even larger with the addition of former Nebraska signal caller Logan Smothers. Smothers announced his commitment to the Gamecocks via his Twitter on May 30.

The Gamecocks are one of two former FCS schools jumping to FBS via Conference USA in 2023.

Smothers was a four-star prospect after prepping at Alabama’s Muscle Shoals High School and Athens High School. He was a member of the class of 2020 and was the No. 378 overall player in the country for 2020, according to On3.

“I like to collect quarterbacks,” Jacksonville State head coach Rich Rodriguez told 1819news.com in April. “Everybody says, ‘Why you have so many quarterbacks?’ I got to find at least two that can play well. My odds are better with seven than they are with three, right.”

Smothers played five games for Nebraska in 2022, completing 10 passes on 19 attempts for 96 yards. He also rushed 12 times for 28 yards. Smothers has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Jacksonville State open the season on August 26 when they host UTEP in Week Zero action.