CFB Betting: Vegas Projects Win Totals For AAC Teams in 2023

In the first year of a once again expanded American Athletic Conference, U.S. sports books have released projected win totals for each AAC team.
Tulane and SMU stood out as the two teams with the highest projected win totals at 9.5 and 8, respectively. Charlotte had the lowest projected win total at 2.5.
The college football season begins on August 26. Win totals are provided by SportsBetting.ag unless otherwise noted.
UAB: O/U 5 wins - Under -115, Over -115
Charlotte: O/U 2.5 wins - Under +145, Over -175
East Carolina: O/U 5.5 wins - Under -155, Over +125
Florida Atlantic: O/U 7.5 wins - Under (N/A), Over +115 (DraftKings)
Memphis: O/U 7.5 wins - Under +105, Over -135
Navy: O/U 6.5 wins - Under -135, Over +105
North Texas: O/U 6.5 wins - Under -120, Over -110
Rice: O/U 4 wins - Under +100, Over -130
South Florida: O/U 3.5 wins - Under +145, Over -175
SMU: O/U 8 wins - Under -115, Over -115
Temple: O/U 5 wins - Under +120, Over -150
UTSA: O/U 7.5 wins - Under (N/A), Over -120 (DraftKings)
Tulane: O/U 9.5 wins - Under -150, Over +120
Tulsa: O/U 4 wins - Under -105, Over -125
