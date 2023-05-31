 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

CFB Betting: Vegas Projects Win Totals For AAC Teams in 2023

Will the AAC have a few surprise teams in the 2023 postseason?

By Joe Londergan
/ new
Tulane v SMU Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

In the first year of a once again expanded American Athletic Conference, U.S. sports books have released projected win totals for each AAC team.

Tulane and SMU stood out as the two teams with the highest projected win totals at 9.5 and 8, respectively. Charlotte had the lowest projected win total at 2.5.

The college football season begins on August 26. Win totals are provided by SportsBetting.ag unless otherwise noted.

UAB: O/U 5 wins - Under -115, Over -115

Charlotte: O/U 2.5 wins - Under +145, Over -175

East Carolina: O/U 5.5 wins - Under -155, Over +125

Florida Atlantic: O/U 7.5 wins - Under (N/A), Over +115 (DraftKings)

Memphis: O/U 7.5 wins - Under +105, Over -135

Navy: O/U 6.5 wins - Under -135, Over +105

North Texas: O/U 6.5 wins - Under -120, Over -110

Rice: O/U 4 wins - Under +100, Over -130

South Florida: O/U 3.5 wins - Under +145, Over -175

SMU: O/U 8 wins - Under -115, Over -115

Temple: O/U 5 wins - Under +120, Over -150

UTSA: O/U 7.5 wins - Under (N/A), Over -120 (DraftKings)

Tulane: O/U 9.5 wins - Under -150, Over +120

Tulsa: O/U 4 wins - Under -105, Over -125

