CFB Betting: Vegas Projects Win Totals For C-USA Teams in 2023

By now, most oddsmakers have set projected win totals for the FBS.

In Conference USA, Liberty and Western Kentucky have emerged as the teams with the highest win counts. The FIU Panthers have the lowest, according to DraftKings. Conference USA welcomes four new teams this season in Liberty, New Mexico State, Jacksonville State, and Sam Houston State.

The college football season begins on August 26. Win totals are provided by SportsBetting.ag unless otherwise noted.

FIU: O/U 2.5 wins - Under +120, Over -145 (DraftKings)

Jacksonville State: O/U 5.5 wins - Under -115, Over -110 (DraftKings)

Louisiana Tech: O/U 6.5 wins - Under +110, Over -135 (DraftKings)

Liberty: O/U 9 wins - Under -130, Over +100

Middle Tennessee: O/U 6.5 wins - Under +100, Over -130

New Mexico State: O/U 5 wins - Under +120, Over -150

Sam Houston State: O/U 4 wins - Under +100, Over -125 (DraftKings)

UTEP: O/U 5.5 wins - Under -115, Over -115

Western Kentucky: O/U 8.5 wins - Under -150, Over +120