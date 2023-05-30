Transfer Portal: New Mexico State Adds Myles Rowser, Former 4-Star Recruit

This article has been edited since it was originally published

The New Mexico State Aggies added a strong piece to their defensive backfield this past week. Myles Rowser announced his commitment to the Aggies after a productive freshman season at Campbell University. Rowser had 44 total tackles, one tackle for a loss, one interception and three pass breakups on the way to an FCS Freshman All-American nod.

Rowser chose NMSU after listing the Aggies alongside Tennessee, Colorado, Penn State, LSU, and Oregon in his top-six choices.

A Detroit native and a product of Belleville High School, Rowser was the #4 prospect in the state of Michigan for the 2022 class, per 247 Sports. He’ll have three years of eligibility left as he enters Jerry Kill’s program. Campell had Rowser listed at 6’1” and 190 pounds.

Rowser originally committed to Arkansas out of high school after receiving offers from nearly thirty FBS schools. He ended up choosing to play for head coach Mike Minter at Campbell, where he was the program’s highest-rated signing ever.

Before he announced his commitment tp NMSU, Rowser told 247 Sports’ Adam Munsterteiger “Most importantly, I want to play for a coach and a university that stands behind me and believes in me as a person and a player. I plan to decide on the best fit for me as a person, student, and player. My ultimate goal is to get to the NFL.”

Jason Groves of Las Cruces Sun-News also detailed Rowser’s recruiting journey last week.

New Mexico State’s defense finished the 2022-23 season 60th in FBS in opponent points per game and 38th in FBS in opponent yards per game.