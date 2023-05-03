Army Football Have Named Captains For The 2023 Season

It’s been an eventful week for the West Point football program. Linebacker Andre Carter II was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday. Two-time captain defensive back Marquel Broughton received a rookie minicamp invitation from the Denver Broncos on Wednesday.

On Monday, the program announced four player captains for the 2023 season. All four are rising seniors.

LB Leo Lowin - 6’0”, 200 lbs. - Austin, Texas native

DL Austin Hill - 6’1”, 245 lbs. - Memphis, Tennessee native

OL Connor Finucane - 6’4”, 320 lbs. - Baton Rouge, Louisiana native

OLB Jimmy Ciarlo - 6’2”, 217 lbs. - Ringwood, New Jersey native

Lowin was a key piece for Army’s defense last year. He was one of three FBS players to record 100 tackles, three sacks and two INTs in 2022. He was Army-Navy Game Player of the Game when the Black Knights closed the year with a win over their rivals thanks to a 16-tackle performance.

Finucane is a versatile offensive lineman with multiple starts at both guard and tackle. He was name Phil Steele Second Team Offense All-Independent. He has started all 25 of Army games since 2021.

Ciarlo started all 12 games this past season while Hill played in all 12 games. Hill had an impressive fumble recovery in Army’s recent spring game.

Army open the 2023 season on the road with a September 2 road date against Louisiana-Monroe. The Black Knights finished 6-6 last season and missed the postseason.