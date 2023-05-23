SBN Reacts Survey: Who Wins The Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy in 2023?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in G5 fans and fans across the country.

In 2022, the Air Force Academy won the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy for the first time since 2016. The trophy is given to the football program who wins the annual series between Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Since the trophy was established in 1972, the Air Force Falcons hold the most trophy victories with 21. The Navy Midshipmen have won 16. The Army Black Knights trail with 9. The trophy has been shared on five occasions, most recently in 2021 when Army retained it after each team won one game in the series.

In 2023, Air Force loses running back Brad Roberts, who led the nation in rushing last season. Is that enough to open the door for the Black Knights or the Midshipmen? Let us know by taking the survey below.