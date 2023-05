CFB Betting: Vegas Projects Win Totals For Sun Belt Teams in 2023

SportsBetting.AG released projected win totals for all of FBS on Thursday morning.

Amongst Sun Belt teams, Coastal Carolina and Troy were predicted to win eight (8) contests. Both teams participated in the Sun Belt Championship Game last season. South Alabama were also projected to win eight games in Kane Wommack’s third year as head coach.

Expectations are also high for James Madison at 7.5 wins. The Dukes are eligible to compete for the SBC title for the first time this year.

ULM and Old Dominion were projected to have the lowest win totals with 3.5 each.

The college football season begins in 99 days on August 26.

Appalachian State: O/U 6.5 wins - Under -135, Over +105

Arkansas State: O/U 4.5 wins - Under +120, Over -150

Coastal Carolina: O/U 8 wins - Under -105, Over -125

Georgia Southern: O/U 6 wins - Under -115, Over -115

Georgia State: O/U 5.5 wins - Under -150, Over +120

James Madison: O/U 7.5 wins - Under +120, Over -150

Louisiana: O/U 6.5 wins - Under +130, Over -160

Louisiana-Monroe: O/U 3.5 wins - Under N/A, Over N/A

Marshall: O/U 7 wins - Under -115, Over -115

Old Dominion: O/U 3.5 wins - Under -105, Over -125

South Alabama: O/U 8 wins - Under -115, Over -115

Southern Miss: O/U 5 wins - Under -130, Over +100

Texas State: O/U 4.5 wins - Under -140, Over +110

Troy: O/U 8 wins - Under +120, Over -150