Transfer Portal: Keep an eye on UConn WR Keelan Marion

UConn’s loss will likely be a G5 program’s gain. Husky wide receiver Keelan Marion entered the transfer portal on April 20th after completing spring practice with Jim Mora’s program.

According to his Twitter, Marion has already received scholarship offers from James Madison, Liberty, UAB, Middle Tennessee, Western Kentucky, Eastern Michigan, East Carolina, and UNLV as well as a few FCS programs. Marion will have three years of eligibility remaining.

The 6’0”, 200-pound Marion is a native of the Atlanta area who played at Grayson High School as well as South Carolina’s Palmetto Prep in his younger days. In 2021, Marion started all 12 games for the Huskies at receiver leading the team in receiving yards with 474 on 28 catches. He had five touchdown catches that season.

Marion played in just five games in 2022 after breaking his collar bone in UConn’s season opener against Utah State. He finished the season with four catches for 89 yards and a touchdown.

The Take

From his practice film, that seems to have healed up nicely. Marion’s practice and game tape shows some decent ability to fight through press coverage and good ability at tracking deep balls through the air. He’d be a good addition to any of the offenses that have offered him.