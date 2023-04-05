SBN Reacts Survey: Biggest Impact Transfer in AAC Football in 2023

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Group of Five fans and fans across the country.

As spring practice continues, we’re once again reminded of the significant number of transfer players entering the American Athletic Conference this season. While the league does lose Cincinnati, UCF, and Houston this season, it does gain a number of teams who are former members of Conference USA. C-USA’s last several champions are among the teams getting help in the form of transfers this season.

We’ve talked about these names quite a bit in the last few months on the site and on our dearly departed Underdog Pawdcast. We’ve compiled several into a survey for SB Nation Reacts below. Vote and let us know who you think will make the biggest impact for their new team straight away. We’ll discuss the results in future posts on Underdog Dynasty.