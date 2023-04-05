 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

SBN Reacts Survey: Biggest Impact Transfer in AAC Football in 2023

Tell us who you think makes the biggest impact right away in the American

By Kyle Thele and Joe Londergan
NCAA Football: Texas Christian at West Virginia Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

As spring practice continues, we’re once again reminded of the significant number of transfer players entering the American Athletic Conference this season. While the league does lose Cincinnati, UCF, and Houston this season, it does gain a number of teams who are former members of Conference USA. C-USA’s last several champions are among the teams getting help in the form of transfers this season.

We’ve talked about these names quite a bit in the last few months on the site and on our dearly departed Underdog Pawdcast. We’ve compiled several into a survey for SB Nation Reacts below. Vote and let us know who you think will make the biggest impact for their new team straight away. We’ll discuss the results in future posts on Underdog Dynasty.

