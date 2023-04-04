Last week, we asked the UDD audience to tell us who they thought would be the biggest impact transfer in the Sun Belt in 2023. The poll included a handful of notable names in that category, plus a “someone else” option. After all, it doesn’t do us much good to make a poll with dozens of options.

Somewhat understandably, “someone else” received the most votes. Of the named options we were able to provide, new Georgia Southern quarterback Davis Brin was the leader in votes. Brin makes the move to Statesboro after spending the previous five years at Tulsa where he threw for over 5600 yards.

Sun Belt fans feel good about the addition of Davis Brin to Georgia Southern #GATA @sbnreacts pic.twitter.com/BnUJZLuwjY — Underdog Dynasty (@underdogdynasty) April 3, 2023

Let’s Think About This

Like I said, it’s understandable that about a third of the audience had their own ideas on this question. Asa Martin is one that got specifically mentioned to us, and he’ll likely be a great piece for Troy. Former FIU cornerback Andrew Volmar should be a hard hitter for ULM. Former Notre Dame tight end Cane Berrong will get some good looks at Coastal Carolina. The list goes on.

For Brin though, it does make sense that a good amount of people think he has an opportunity to shine. Georgia Southern adjusted well to Clay Helton’s offensive philosophy in 2022 after running a more traditional option system for decades. Kyle Vantrease threw for over 4200 yards in 2022, which is more than any other Georgia Southern quarterback has thrown for in their entire career at the FBS level.

There are five other quarterbacks on the roster for spring practice, but Brin’s experience will likely land him the starting job. If he can stay healthy, the fit makes a lot of sense.