Army LB Andre Carter II Signs UDFA Contract With Minnesota Vikings

If he makes the team, Carter will be the fifth Army player currently in the NFL

By Joe Londergan
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 10 Army vs Navy Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Shortly following the conclusion of this past weekend’s NFL Draft, Army outside linebacker and edge rusher Andre Carter II signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent.

In 2021, Carter broke West Point’s program record for sacks in a single season with 15.5 and finished second in FBS in that category. His performance that season made him Army’s first All-American in 31 years as a third-team selection.

NFL UDFAs get a three-year contract if they make the 53-man roster. The NFL league minimum salary is set to rise to $750,000 for the 2023 season.

Assuming he makes the team, Carter would join the following former Army players active in the NFL:

  • Jon Rhattigan (LB, Seattle Seahawks)
  • Cole Christiansen (LB, Kansas City Chiefs)
  • Elijah Riley (DB, Pittsburgh Steelers)
  • Brett Toth (OL, Philadelphia Eagles)

RELATED: 2023 NFL Draft Profile: Andre Carter II

The Vikings signed 15 free agents following the draft. Vikings Rookie minicamp will take place sometime in the first two weeks of May with a final date yet to be determined.

Carter was cleared to play in the NFL immediately and defer his military service obligations until a later date via the passing of a Congressional bill back in December.

