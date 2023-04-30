Army LB Andre Carter II Signs UDFA Contract With Minnesota Vikings

Shortly following the conclusion of this past weekend’s NFL Draft, Army outside linebacker and edge rusher Andre Carter II signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent.

In 2021, Carter broke West Point’s program record for sacks in a single season with 15.5 and finished second in FBS in that category. His performance that season made him Army’s first All-American in 31 years as a third-team selection.

NFL UDFAs get a three-year contract if they make the 53-man roster. The NFL league minimum salary is set to rise to $750,000 for the 2023 season.

Assuming he makes the team, Carter would join the following former Army players active in the NFL:

Jon Rhattigan (LB, Seattle Seahawks)

Cole Christiansen (LB, Kansas City Chiefs)

Elijah Riley (DB, Pittsburgh Steelers)

Brett Toth (OL, Philadelphia Eagles)

So proud of Andre and happy for him. Certainly worthy of being drafted but all he needs is an opportunity. He’ll make the most of it! #LastOfTheHard https://t.co/UTzOBcjL2e — Jeff Monken (@CoachJeffMonken) April 30, 2023

RELATED: 2023 NFL Draft Profile: Andre Carter II

The Vikings signed 15 free agents following the draft. Vikings Rookie minicamp will take place sometime in the first two weeks of May with a final date yet to be determined.

Carter was cleared to play in the NFL immediately and defer his military service obligations until a later date via the passing of a Congressional bill back in December.