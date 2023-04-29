 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 NFL Draft: Charlotte WR Grant Dubose Selected by Green Bay in 7th Round

Dubose was four selections shy of being “Mr. Irrelevant”

By Joe Londergan
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 02 William &amp; Mary at Charlotte Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Charlotte 49ers had a player selected in the NFL Draft for just the fifth time in program history this weekend. Wide receiver Grant Dubose was overall pick 256 out of 259 and went to the Green Bay Packers.

In two seasons with the 49ers, Grant Dubose caught 126 passes for 1684 yards, with 15 touchdowns. On his measurements alone, it’s a bit surprising that he fell this far. Dubose measured 6’2” and 201 pounds at the NFL Combine. The limited Division I experience was a concern in scouting reports, but he should develop quickly given his physical assets.

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky had this to say about the pick:

“The Packers started the week with five receivers on the roster and for the second year in a row, GM Brian Gutekunst picked three of them in the same draft. All three of last year’s drafted receivers — Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure — made the roster. If Gutekunst doesn’t sign a veteran, it’s possible all three of this year’s could make it as well.”

