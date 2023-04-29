2023 NFL Draft: Charlotte WR Grant Dubose Selected by Green Bay in 7th Round

The Charlotte 49ers had a player selected in the NFL Draft for just the fifth time in program history this weekend. Wide receiver Grant Dubose was overall pick 256 out of 259 and went to the Green Bay Packers.

In two seasons with the 49ers, Grant Dubose caught 126 passes for 1684 yards, with 15 touchdowns. On his measurements alone, it’s a bit surprising that he fell this far. Dubose measured 6’2” and 201 pounds at the NFL Combine. The limited Division I experience was a concern in scouting reports, but he should develop quickly given his physical assets.

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky had this to say about the pick: