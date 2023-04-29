2023 NFL Draft: Jackson State DB Isaiah Bolden Selected by Patriots in 7th Round

Jackson State had the #1 scoring defense in the SWAC last season, holding opponents to just 13.5 points per game. Isaiah Bolden was a big reason why. The Patriots selected Bolden in the seventh round on Saturday as part of the 2023 NFL Draft. Bolden had 33 tackles last season with six passes defended and a fumble recovery.

Bolden began his career at Florida State, but transferred to Jackson State after the 2019 season. Bolden was also a kick returner for the Tigers and Seminoles, totaling 1118 return yards and two touchdowns.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlien had this to say about Bolden prior to the draft: