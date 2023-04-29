2023 NFL Draft: Colts Select Athletic DII Lineman Jake Witt from Northern Michigan

The Indianapolis Colts rounded out their draft class with a name from the lower ranks of college football. Jake Witt was chosen by the Colts with the 19th selection of the seventh round, the 236th selection overall.

Out of high school, Witt joined the basketball program at Michigan Tech. He then joined the Northern Michigan football program. He did not play organized football for the first time until his junior year of high school. Even then, he played receiver.

ESPN’s Stephen Holder had this to say about the Colts’ selection of Witt:

“Witt will be a major project for the Colts considering he began his career as a receiver in 8-man football player in Michigan’s upper peninsula. After beginning a college basketball career at Michigan Tech, Witt transferred to Northern Michigan and found his way back to football. Witt was a tight end as recently as 2021 and will have a lot of work to do to make the Colts’ final roster, but the Colts are selecting him as a developmental prospect they hope can show progress in time.”

Witt participated in Central Michigan’s pro day in preparation for the draft. There, he ran 4.89-second 40-yard dash and had a 1.71 10-yard split. He also recorded a 37-inch (94 cm) vertical jump and a 10-foot-3-inch (3.12 m) broad jump. His 40-yard dash would have placed first at the combine for his position, as well as his vertical jump. His broad jump also would have been the longest for a lineman in the past decade.

Witt was also his high school valedictorian. Developmental project or not, Witt is clearly a man of many talents.