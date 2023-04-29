2023 NFL Draft: Louisiana LB Andre Jones Selected By Commanders in 7th Round

While he was a two-star recruit coming out of high school, Andre Jones has reached a place that few ever do: the National Football League. Jones was selected by Washington with the 16th pick of the seventh round and the 233rd overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

In five seasons as a Cajun, Jones was a contributor each year. He played in a whopping 55 games with 2396 snaps under his belt.

In 2022, Jones had 51 total tackles with 8.5 for a loss and 7.5 sacks. He tied for third in the Sun Belt in sacks. He also had an interception and a forced fumble. He ended his career with 209 total tackles, 30 for a loss, and 15.5 sacks.

ESPN’s Steve Muench says “He’s lean for an edge defender, but he has long arms, is strong and stacks offensive tackles. Jones — who flashes as an edge rusher — is quick, bends well and closes well.”