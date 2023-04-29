2023 NFL Draft: UT Martin Receiver Colton Dowell Selected by Titans in 7th Round

Colton Dowell became UT Martin’s all-time leading receiver this season. Now, he has another accolade on his resume: NFL draftee. Dowell was selected by the Tennessee Titans with the 11th pick of the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The Lebanon, Tennessee native was the 228th overall selection of the draft.

Live Press Conference | 2023 Draft: WR Colton Dowell https://t.co/WZqHkn3PX1 — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) April 29, 2023

Martin is roughly two and a half hours east of Nashville, where the Titans play home games.

Dowell had an incredibly productive 2022 as he pulled in 67 catches for 1032 yards and six touchdowns. in five seasons at UT Martin, he never averaged less than 11.5 yards per catch in a season.

Dowell ended his college career with 177 catches for 2792 yards (15.8 YPC) and 19 touchdowns. The 6’3” 215-pound receiver was a four-time All-Conference selection and two regular season Ohio Valley Conference championships.

Dowell joins a Titans receiving corps that includes Treylon Burks and Chris Moore with a presumed starting quarterback in Ryan Tannehill.