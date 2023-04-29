 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 NFL Draft: App State OL Cooper Hodges Selected By Jaguars in 7th Round

Hodges is just the third App State offensive lineman to be drafted since 1990

By Joe Londergan
/ new
Cooper Hodges became the second Appalachian State player to be selected in the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday. A native of Glen St. Mary, Florida, Hodges heads back to his home state to join the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hodges was the ninth pick of the seventh round and the 226th overall selection.

Standing at 6’4” and 305 pounds, Hodges was a named a Third-team All-American by Pro Football Focus in 2022. He was also a Four-time All-Sun Belt selection and a first-team selection in that regard this past season. Hodges made starts at right tackle in all 51 of his FBS game appearances. A two-time team captain, Hodges played more than 3,500 snaps in his career. He allowed just seven sacks in 1,668 pass-blocking snaps. Hodges was invited to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, where he played offensive guard. He’ll likely play guard in the NFL, if he makes the roster.

