2023 NFL Draft: Kennesaw State DT Travis Bell Selected By Chicago Bears in Round 7

Kennesaw State will soon join the Conference USA ranks as they move up from FCS. A program achievement this Saturday gives them some extra momentum as they continue that transition.

Travis Bell made history for the Owls’ football program as their first ever NFL Draft selection on Saturday. The defensive tackle was selected by the Chicago Bears with the first pick of the seventh round and the 218th selection overall.

ESPN’s Steve Muench gave the following description of Bell prior to the Draft:

“Bell has a good blend of size, quickness and range. He has the low center of gravity and natural leverage to get under blockers. Bell’s a better run defender than pass-rusher.”

Standing 6’1” and weighing 290 pounds, Bell was not a combine participant, but impressed at KSU’s pro day with 30 bench-press reps and a 32 1/2-inch vertical leap. That upper body strength alone should earn him strong consideration for a roster spot as a nose tackle.