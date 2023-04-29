2023 NFL Draft: Wagner ILB Titus Leo Selected By Colts In 6th Round

Wagner College had their name called in the NFL Draft for just the fifth time on Saturday. Inside linebacker and two-time team captain Titus Leo was the Indianapolis Colts’ selection with 211th overall pick. Leo was the 34th pick in the sixth round of the draft.

Leo is a Sheepshead Bay, New York native and a two-time NEC Defensive Player of the Year. Throughout his five-year career, Leo compiled 234 total tackles, 41 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, and six forced fumbles. He was an All-NEC selection three years in a row.

Listed at 6’4” and 245 pounds in college, he was also an FCS All-American multiple times.

Sports Illustrated gave Leo the following description:

“A hybrid pass-rusher who has switched between defensive end and linebacker; Leo currently plays in four-point stance at the seven-technique spot. He has shown a big time knack for creating game-changing turnovers throughout his career.”

Coincidentally, Leo was a teammate at Wagner of current Colts’ defensive tackle Chris Williams.