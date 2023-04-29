2023 NFL Draft: Liberty WR Demario Douglas Selected in 6th Round by Patriots

Another Liberty Flame will get an NFL opportunity. Wide receiver Demario Douglas was selected by the New England Patriots with the 33rd pick of the sixth round. Douglas was the 210th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

You never forget hearing your name called.



— Liberty Football (@LibertyFootball) April 29, 2023

A 5’8” Jacksonville native, Douglas was a freshman All-American as a punt returner in 2020. In the 2022 preseason, he was on the watchlist for the Paul Hornung Award, which goes to the most versatile player in college football. He was the Flames’ leading receiver each of the last two seasons.

ESPN’s Steve Muench had the following to say about Douglas’ NFL potential:

“Douglas is a smaller slot receiver and return man who has the speed to make plays downfield, after the catch and in the return game. He’s an effective vertical route runner who uses head fakes and good footwork to rock defensive backs off-balance. He drives corners and then settles in their blind spots on comeback routes.”