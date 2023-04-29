 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 NFL Draft: Old Dominion DB Tre Hawkins III Selected in 6th Round by Giants

Hawkins measurements and strong pro day got him the attention of Big Blue

By Joe Londergan
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 18 Old Dominion at Liberty Photo by Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Old Dominion’s great weekend continued on Saturday with the selection of cornerback Tre Hawkins III by the New York Giants. Hawkins was the 32nd selection of the sixth round and the 209th overall selection of the 2023 NFL Draft.

For a corner, Hawkins’s size is above average. He measured 6’3” and 195 pounds in college. His pro day tremendously helped his draft stock. There, Hawkins ran a 4.39 40-time and a 6.74 three-cone time. He also had a 37.5″ vertical jump, 4.22 shuttle, and completed 17 reps on the bench press.

Hawkins had 100 total tackles, two interceptions, and three forced fumbles in two seasons with the Monarchs.

Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network had to say about Hawkins “Hawkins possesses next-level length and has shown solid ball skills over the past two years. He lacks Sunday speed, but he could be used in a zone system facing the action.”

