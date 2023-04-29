2023 NFL Draft: Southern Miss DB Eric Scott Jr. Selected By Cowboys in 6th Round

The Dallas Cowboys hope their new defensive back addition will help take them...To The Top. Dallas selected former Southern Miss cornerback Eric Scott Jr. with the first pick of the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday. Scott was the 178th overall selection of the draft.

Made a move to add another piece to the DB room



Joining the #CowboysDraft class of 2023: @ericscott12345!#DallasCowboys | @Fanatics pic.twitter.com/eraSsBzZKY — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) April 29, 2023

Scott is the first Southern Miss player to be drafted since Quez Watkins in 2020. He’s a Kansas native who played his freshman season at Illinois State back in 2018 before he transferred to Butler Community College in Mississippi, where he had two interceptions. Scott then transferred to Southern Miss where he had five interceptions in three seasons and 12 pass breakups. In 2022, Scott returned both of his interceptions for touchdowns.

At 6’0” and 197 pounds, Scott is a decently big corner with an impressive 39 1/2-inch vertical leap. While he was projected to be a UDFA, Scott could be a nice surprise for Cowboys fans looking for more depth in their defensive backfield.