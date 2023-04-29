2023 NFL Draft: SFA Linebacker BJ Thompson Selected in 5th Round By Kansas City

The Kansas City Chiefs add some depth to their defense with the selection of outside linebacker BJ Thompson out of Stephen F. Austin University. Thompson was the 32nd selection of the fifth round and the 166th pick overall.

Thompson is one of the older players in this draft class at 26 years old. Thompson originally committed to Baylor coming out of England High School in Arkansas in 2018. In his true freshman season with Baylor, he had four sacks and 16 QB hurries. He then transferred to Stephen F. Austin, where he had to sit out the 2019 season due to NCAA rules, at the time. He had 20 sacks in three seasons for the Lumberjacks.

In 2022, Thompson was a first-team All-WAC selection, leading the team with five sacks along with 25 tackles, 6.5 for loss, and three forced fumbles in 11 starts.

At 6’6” and 240 pounds, Thompson is yet another prospect that fits the prototypical body for the modern outside linebacker. He’s fast, but might have trouble trying to overpower NFL offensive tackles initially. He has continued to add weight via muscle since he arrived in college and if he continues down that road, he could be a productive pass rusher at the pro level, eventually.