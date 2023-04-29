2023 NFL Draft: App State EDGE Nick Hampton Selected By LA Rams In 5th Round

Nick Hampton was one of the Sun Belt’s top defensive performers each of the last four seasons. Now, he’ll have the opportunity to prove he belongs in the NFL. Hampton was selected Saturday by the Los Angeles Rams with the 27th pick of the fifth round. He was the 161st overall selection of the 2023 NFL Draft.

More depth for the defense.



Welcome to LA, Nick Hampton! pic.twitter.com/qNz97oj1Zf — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 29, 2023

Hampton measured 6’2” and 236 pounds at the NFL Combine.

Hampton was a Reese’s Senior Bowl selection in 2022 and received All-Sun Belt first-team honors in both 2022 and 2021. His 26.5 career sacks (in 49 career games, including 29 starts) are the fourth most in App State program history. A constant presence in opposing backfields, Hampton totaled 40 tackles for loss in his college career with 175 total tackles, six forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Hampton’s 2021 was arguably his most impressive saeason, breaking the App State program record for sacks in a single season with 11.0. Per App State athletics, he was one of only five players nationally that season with more than 10 sacks, 15 tackles for loss and 65 tackles.

His physical attributes are impressive with a recorded incline press of 365 pounds, sumo deadlift of 600 pounds, broad jump of 10-6, vertical jump of 39 inches and a top sprint speed of 21 mph.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein said of Hampton “He’s an explosive, linear pass rusher featuring subtle techniques near the top of the rush that help him access the pocket. Hampton will be a strong tester but finding a clean positional fit could be a challenge.”