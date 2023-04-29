2023 NFL Draft: William & Mary OL Colby Sorsdal Selected in 5th Round by Detroit

Another FCS prospect’s professional journey began on Saturday. With the 18th pick in the fifth round of the NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions selected William & Mary offensive lineman Colby Sorsdsal. Sorsdal was the 152nd overall selection of the draft.

Sorsdal was listed at 6’6” and 301 pounds in college. A team captain of the Tribe and five year starter, Sorsdal’s leadership and work ethic aren’t in question. Sorsdal could move inside to guard at the professional level. At his pro day, he indicated he had the ability to play all five offensive line positions.

He was a first-team FCS All-American and All-CAA selection in 2022. The Pittsburgh native was a key reason why the Tribe had a top-three rushing offense in all of FCS in 2022 and led the CAA in that category each of the last two seasons.

Following his selection, Sorsdal gave a brief press conference with the Lions via Zoom.