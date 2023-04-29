NFL Draft 2023: South Alabama CB Darrell Luter Jr. Selected By San Francisco in 5th Round

The Sun Belt’s good fortune in the draft continued on Saturday as South Alabama corner Darrell Luter Jr. went off the board to the San Francisco 49ers. Luter was chosen with the 21st pick of the fifth round, the 155th pick overall. Luter is just the fourth player from the South Alabama program ever to be drafted.

From #OurCity to the league‼️



With the 155th pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers select... @Luter01_ ‼️ ‼️ ‼️#LEO pic.twitter.com/t5xvfMgwTG — South Alabama Football (@SouthAlabamaFB) April 29, 2023

A native of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Luter played his first two college seasons at Pearl River Community College. He transferred to South Alabama as a junior. At 6’0” and 189 pounds, Luter’s arm and hand size were a big plus for scouts throughout the draft process. His wingspan was measured at 32 3/8’’ and his hand size was recorded as 10 3/8’’.

Per ESPN’s Steve Muench, “Luter is a press/zone corner with the length to get his hands on receivers and make it tough for them to get into routes. He mirrors the release and flashes the ability to smother underneath routes. Plus, he’s fast enough to turn and run with most receivers. Luter has big hands and will routinely pluck the ball out of the air.”

Luter was a First Team All-Sun Belt selection in 2021 and a Third Team All-Sun Belt selection in 2022. Luter had five interceptions and 18 passes defended in his time at South Alabama.