2023 NFL Draft: Conference USA Sees Three Players Drafted

The 2023 NFL Draft saw three Conference USA players selected with Western Kentucky, UAB and Charlotte each having one player selected

Hilltoppers’ defensive tackle Brodric Martin was the first to go off the board, being drafted by the Detroit Lions in the third round (96th overall) on Friday night.

Martin’s selection makes him the ninth defensive lineman from Conference USA to be drafted among the top-100 picks since 2016 and gives Western Kentucky back-to-back top-100 selections on the defensive line (DeAngelo Malone — 2022). After beginning his career at North Alabama, Martin appeared in 28 games for the Hilltoppers, totaling 62 tackles and four sacks, earning a C-USA Honorable Mention nod following last season.

UAB running back DeWayne McBride was selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the 222nd selection in the seventh round on Saturday afternoon.

The 5-10, 210-pound McBride capped a stellar career in Birmingham by finishing second in the nation with 1,713 rushing yards on 233 carries and 19 rushing touchdowns. In three years with the Blazers, the Starke, Florida native rushed for 3,523 yards with 36 touchdowns and a 7.3 yard per attempt average.

Charlotte wideout Grant DuBose lands with Green Bay Packers being drafted with the 256th pick overall in the seventh round. DuBose played two seasons with the Niners, hauling in 126 receptions for 1,684 yards and 15 touchdowns. The 6-2, 201-pounder earned Senior Bowl and NFL Combine invites following last season and ran a 4.57 40-yard-dash in Indianapolis.

Several Conference USA standouts who weren’t selected are expected to land undrafted free agents contacts such as UAB defensive back Starling Thomas V, UTEP kicker Gavin Bachele and running back Ronald Awatt and FIU safety Dorian Hall, among others.