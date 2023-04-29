 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2023 NFL Draft: Old Dominion OL Nick Saldiveri Selected in 4th Round By New Orleans

Saldiveri was the first Sun Belt prospect chosen in the 2023 NFL Draft.

By Joe Londergan
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: FEB 04 Reese’s Senior Bowl Photo by Bobby McDuffie/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A former two-star recruit, ODU’s Nick Saldiveri now gets his shot at the NFL. The North Carolina native was selected Saturday with the first choice of the fourth round, the 103rd pick overall.

Saldiveri started 35 games for the Monarchs during his four seasons in Norfolk. While Saldiveri began his college career in 2018, Old Dominion did not play the 2020 season. Saldiveri was Second-Team All-Sun Belt this season and played in the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

At 6’6” and 316 pounds, Saldiveri played both tackle and guard in college. It’s likely that he will play more guard than tackle in the NFL, as scouts cited his arm length as a potential concern during the draft process. He turned in a decent combine performance that included 24 reps on the bench press and a 4.69 second shuttle run.

Saldiveri will be part of a group blocking for Alvin Kamara in New Orleans, which serves his skill set well. ODU’s Blake Watson set several program rushing records in the last three years behind Saldiveri and the rest of the offensive line.

He’ll likely need a little time to develop, but could join the starting ranks eventually.

In This Stream

NFL Draft Live Coverage of the Underdogs

View all 48 stories

More From Underdog Dynasty

Loading comments...