2023 NFL Draft: Old Dominion OL Nick Saldiveri Selected in 4th Round By New Orleans

A former two-star recruit, ODU’s Nick Saldiveri now gets his shot at the NFL. The North Carolina native was selected Saturday with the first choice of the fourth round, the 103rd pick overall.

With the 103rd pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints select OL Nick Saldiveri! #SaintsDraft | @CoxComm pic.twitter.com/lOFaKgFbpu — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 29, 2023

Saldiveri started 35 games for the Monarchs during his four seasons in Norfolk. While Saldiveri began his college career in 2018, Old Dominion did not play the 2020 season. Saldiveri was Second-Team All-Sun Belt this season and played in the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

At 6’6” and 316 pounds, Saldiveri played both tackle and guard in college. It’s likely that he will play more guard than tackle in the NFL, as scouts cited his arm length as a potential concern during the draft process. He turned in a decent combine performance that included 24 reps on the bench press and a 4.69 second shuttle run.

Saldiveri will be part of a group blocking for Alvin Kamara in New Orleans, which serves his skill set well. ODU’s Blake Watson set several program rushing records in the last three years behind Saldiveri and the rest of the offensive line.

He’ll likely need a little time to develop, but could join the starting ranks eventually.