2023 NFL Draft Day 2 Recap: G5 and FCS Notes

On the first day of the 2023 NFL Draft, no G5 or FCS products were selected. That changed on the second day, with nine players from the G5 and FCS selected. Here’s what stood out to us.
- Five former AAC products were selected on Day Two
- SMU WR Rashee Rice was the first AAC product off the board as Kansas City took him at #55.
- No players from the Mountain West, Mid-American, or Sun Belt conferences were selected in the first two days of the draft.
- Three FCS products were selected on day two: North Dakota State’s Cody Mauch, Sacramento State’s Marte Mapu, and South Dakota State’s Tucker Kraft.
- Houston’s Nathaniel “Tank” Dell will stay in Houston as the Texans chose him with the 69th overall selection.
- Cotton Bowl champs Tulane had two players selected on day two. AAC Offensive POTY Tyjae Spears went to the Tennessee Titans at #81 overall and inside linebacker Dorian Williams went to the Buffalo Bills at #91.
- Western Kentucky defensive lineman Brodric Martin was the only C-USA product selected in the first two days. Martin was chosen by the Detroit Lions at #96 overall.
- Cincinnati’s Tre Tucker was selected with the 100th overall pick by the Las Vegas Raiders. A UC product has now been drafted in each of the last eight years.
