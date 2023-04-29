2023 NFL Draft Day 3: How To Watch, Storylines To Watch

The 2023 NFL Draft concludes tonight in Kansas City. Rounds 4-7 will send more than 100 players to their new homes. These rounds are where the underdogs get their chance to become the gridiron legends of tomorrow.
Start Time: 12 PM ET, 11 AM CT
Broadcast Networks: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
What To Watch For:
- Army’s Andre Carter II looks to be one of the first Army players drafted since 2008. There hasn’t been an Army player drafted before the 7th round since 1947.
- Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener is the highest rated G5 prospect still available, according to ESPN. ESPN also has Haener as the best remaining quarterback available.
- No players from the Mountain West, Mid-American, or Sun Belt conferences were selected in the first two days of the draft
- UAB’s DeWayne McBride is still available. McBride led the nation in rushing yards per game and yards per carry last season. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein has McBride projected as a fourth round selection.
- FAMU’s Isaiah Land is the highest-rated FCS prospect remaining as well as the highest rated HBCU prospect available
- UCF longsnapper Alex Ward could likely be the only snapper taken in this draft
