Cincinnati WR Tyler Scott Selected 133rd Overall By Chicago Bears in 2023 NFL Draft

After speculation that he could go as early as the second round, the Chicago Bears picked up a speedster in fourth round when they selected former Cincinnati receiver Tyler Scott.

Scott was ranked as the #12 receiver in the 2023 draft class by ESPN and the #95 overall prospect.

Scott had a banner season in 2022 with 54 catches for 899 yards and touchdowns nine 9 touchdowns. Scott ranked 19th in the nation for receiving touchdowns. He was a high-volume target, racking up at least 100 yards four times in 2022 and going over 10 catches twice. Scott was named to the All-AAC Second Team and to Bruce Feldman’s 2022 Freaks List.

Measuring 5’10”, Scott ran a 4.44 in the 40-yard dash at the combine. Scott was described by ESPN’s Steve Muench as “an instinctive open-field runner who is smooth turning upfield and pulls away from pursuit after the catch.” He’ll likely remind you of former Kansas State star and current Seattle Seahawk Tyler Lockett or former FIU star T.Y. Hilton.