Princeton WR Andrei Iosivas Selected 206th Overall by Cincinnati Bengals in 2023 NFL Draft

Wideout Andrei Iosivas will be donning a striped helmet on Sundays now.

JaredMiller
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: FEB 04 Reese’s Senior Bowl Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Andrei Iosivas established himself as one of the FCS’ best receivers over the last few years and now he’s a bonafide member of the Bengals. On Saturday afternoon Iosivas got the call and will be heading to Cincinnati.

Iosivas practically rewrote the record books at Princeton, finishing his college career sixth all-time in the program for receiving yards (1,909) and third in receiving touchdowns (16). He is the first Ivy League receiver to be taken in the draft since Justin Watson (Penn) was selected by Tampa Bay in 2018. He is also the first Princeton player to be selected since 2016.

Originally from Hawaii where he competed at Punahou High School, Iosivas also competed in the Heptathlon for Princeton’s track team.

With Joe Burrow now throwing him passes, Iosivas will look to work his way into regular snaps on a receiving corps consisting of Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

