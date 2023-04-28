Western Kentucky DT Brodric Martin Selected 96th Overall By Detroit Lions

The first Conference USA player taken in the 2023 NFL Draft was Western Kentucky defensive lineman Brodric Martin. Martin was selected in the third round when the Detroit Lions chose him with the 96th overall pick.

Martin is a 6’5”, 330-pound defensive tackle hailing from Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Martin played his first three seasons of college football at the University of North Alabama, where he totaled 81 tackles with nine tackles for loss and two sacks. In two years at WKU, he totaled 62 tackles with six for a loss and four sacks.

Martin was an honorable mention performer in C-USA this year and participated in the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl.

A solid run stopper and gap plugger, Martin is also a decent pass rusher for his size. He wasn’t listed as one of the top prospects for his position in this class, but Martin joins a Lions team where he has potential to see playing time relatively early.