 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

South Dakota State TE Tucker Kraft Selected 78th Overall by Green Bay Packers in 2023 NFL Draft

One of the best tight ends in this year’s draft class is heading to Green Bay.

By JaredMiller
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 Indiana State at South Dakota State Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As was expected going into the draft, South Dakota State tight end Tucker Kraft heard his name called on Friday evening. The Packers gave Kraft the call, making him the third FCS player taken in this year’s draft.

Kraft helped the Jackrabbits reach the FCS national championship twice and was instrumental in the team winning its first ever last fall. He finished his college career with 1,211 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, efforts that earned him multiple All-Conference and All-American Honors.

He is the highest selected player from SDSU since fellow tight end Dallas Goedert was taken in the second round (49th overall) by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018. He is the third Jackrabbit to be taken over the last two years, joining former teammates Pierre Strong Jr. and Chris Oladokun who were each taken last spring.

Kraft will look to work his way into a starting role with the Packers and will be catching passes from Jordan Love.

More From Underdog Dynasty

Loading comments...