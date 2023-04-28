2023 NFL Draft Day 2: How To Watch, Storylines To Watch

The 2023 NFL Draft continues tonight in Kansas City. The second and third rounds kick off after no G5 or FCS players were selected in the first round on Thursday evening. That should change with a number of players from those categories left on the big boards of many of the bigger outlets.

Start Time: 7 PM ET, 6 PM CT

Broadcast Networks: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

What To Watch For: