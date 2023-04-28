2023 NFL Draft Day 2: How To Watch, Storylines To Watch

The 2023 NFL Draft continues tonight in Kansas City. The second and third rounds kick off after no G5 or FCS players were selected in the first round on Thursday evening. That should change with a number of players from those categories left on the big boards of many of the bigger outlets.
Start Time: 7 PM ET, 6 PM CT
Broadcast Networks: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
What To Watch For:
- North Dakota state’s Cody Mauch should be one of the first offensive linemen off of the board.
- Tucker Kraft is one of the best overall tight end prospects in this year’s draft class and is looking to be the highest drafted South Dakota State player since Dallas Goedert was taken in the second round of the 2018 draft
- Cincinnati receiver Tyler Scott, a former track star and second-team All-AAC choice, is projected to be a second-round choice, but is listed as a top-50 prospect by several outlets.
- While likely a Day 3 pick, Army’s Andre Carter II looks to be one of the first Army players drafted since 2008.
- WR Rashee Rice of SMU and RB Tyjae Spears are likely to be the first two AAC prospects off of the board.
