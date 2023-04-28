North Dakota State OG Cody Mauch Selected 48th Overall by Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023 NFL Draft

For the fifth year in a row North Dakota State will be sending one of their players to the NFLL via the draft. On Friday night, offensive tackle Cody Mauch was selected in the second round of the NFL Draft in Kansas City by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mauch, who spent six seasons with the Bison, is a four-time national champion and will look to find a home on the Bucs offensive line. He will join a deep O-line group consisting of Tristan Whirfs and Nick Leverett and will be tasked with protecting Tom Brady’s successor.

Several experts had him pegged as a first round selection months ago after his impressive showing at the Reese’s Senior Bowl where he took snaps at all five spots on the offensive line. Mauch, however, was not selected until the second round. He was instrumental in helping North Dakota State establish one of the best rushing attacks in the FCS over the last several seasons.

Several of Mauch’s former teammates have been taken in the draft in recent years. Last spring Cordell Volson went to Cincinnati in the fourth round and in 2021 Dillon Radunz went to Tennessee in the second round. This marks the third straight year in which NDSU has seen an offensive lineman drafted.

Mauch’s selection also makes him the first FCS player off the board at this year’s draft.