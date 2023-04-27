2023 NFL Draft Round 1: How To Watch, Storylines To Watch

The 2023 NFL Draft begins tonight in Kansas City. While this year’s draft class isn’t exactly top-heavy with G5 and FCS talent, a few notable prospects could hear their names called.
Start Time: 8 PM ET, 7 PM CT
Broadcast Networks: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
What To Watch For:
- North Dakota State’s Cody Mauch could become the first NDSU offensive lineman to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.
- No G5 or FCS players are confirmed to attend the draft in-person
- Tucker Kraft is one of the best overall tight end prospects in this year’s draft class and is looking to be the highest drafted South Dakota State player since Dallas Goedert was taken in the second round of the 2018 draft
- Cincinnati receiver Tyler Scott, a former track star and second-team All-AAC choice, is projected to be a second-round choice, but is listed as a top-50 prospect by several outlets. It is unlikely, but the speedster could sneak into the first round
