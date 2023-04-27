2023 NFL Draft Round 1: How To Watch, Storylines To Watch

The 2023 NFL Draft begins tonight in Kansas City. While this year’s draft class isn’t exactly top-heavy with G5 and FCS talent, a few notable prospects could hear their names called.

Engage with us on Twitter @UnderdogDynasty throughout the weekend.

Start Time: 8 PM ET, 7 PM CT

Broadcast Networks: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

RELATED: FCS Names to Know as the 2023 NFL Draft Nears

What To Watch For: