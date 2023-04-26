2023 NFL Draft Profile: Andre Carter II

Position: EDGE

College: Army

Height: 6’6’’

Weight: 256 lbs.

Arm: 33 3/8’’

It has been quite a while since we saw a West Point product be selected in the NFL Draft. The last Black Knight player to be selected was defensive back Caleb Campbell, who was selected by the Detroit Lions in the seventh round in 2008. Campbell went on to play just two games with the Lions. Andre Carter II, a native of Missouri City, Texas, hopes to see things go a bit differently. If he’s selected before the seventh round, he would be the first Cadet to fit that description in the Super Bowl era.

Only offers Army’s Andre Carter II had coming out of HS were from FCS level, mainly Ivy League schools. How was @andrecarter2 a zero star prospect four years ago? That’ll be a fun storyline on draft weekend next April. Can’t coach stuff like this:#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/qiXRC9u44e — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) August 18, 2022

Carter was cleared to play in the NFL immediately and defer his military service obligations until a later date via the passing of a Congressional bill back in December.

In 2021, Carter broke West Point’s program record for sacks in a single season with 15.5 and finished second in FBS in that category. His performance that season made him Army’s first All-American in 31 years as a third-team selection. In 2022, Carter was limited slightly by injury missing two full games, but most opposing offenses played with his 2021 performance in mind, making sure to account for him when he was on the field.

Wait this is hysterical. Andre Carter II has no time for WF's slow mesh. pic.twitter.com/1mO4a2AFCM — Cory (@fakecorykinnan) December 13, 2022

These factors led to Carter finishing with a lower stat line: 41 total tackles (the same amount as he had in 2021), 7.5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks.

He received a Senior Bowl invite, but didn’t quite blow people away. He did lose one-on-one battles against several of the bigger offensive linemen in attendance and things won’t get easier at the next level. His long wingspan allows him to be one of those guys that limits how effective a QB running a bootleg or scrambling around the edge can really be, but getting outmuscled was a concern a few times in 2022, in particular.

Final Analysis: Carter has a body type that’s been incredibly useful for defensive ends in today’s NFL. His measurements are very similar to 2023 pro bowlers like Trey Hendrickson and Maxx Crosby, for example. Carter will be subject to some very different conditioning and diet regiments than his college days, and the full effects likely won’t be fully felt for a year or two. The intellect and the frame are absolutely there, but he’ll have to be more aggressive and better suited to win one-on-ones against NFL tackles if he wants to have a long career.

Projected Selection: Round 6-7 (Day 3)