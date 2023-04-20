SBN Reacts: 74% of fans think Army will return to a bowl game following the 2023 season

While Army were unable to return to the postseason after the 2022 season, many don’t see them repeating that feat in 2023.

In Underdog Dynasty’s most recent reader poll, 74% of voters said they see Army qualifying for a bowl game in 2023.

UDD readers are confident in @ArmyWP_Football's chances to get back to the postseason in 2023. ⚔️ @sbnreacts pic.twitter.com/EUJWFmyokQ — Underdog Dynasty (@underdogdynasty) April 20, 2023

Let’s Think About This

While Army finished the 2022 season with a 6-6 record, two of those wins were against FCS opponents. This created a situation where the Black Knights would have needed a waiver from the NCAA to compete in a bowl game. The request for that waiver was denied.

This year, things are a bit different, but also the same. For starters, Army once again has two FCS opponents on their schedule with Holy Cross and Delaware State. Their non-power five FBS opponents are difficult, but not unbeatable. This includes the likes of Louisiana-Monroe, UTSA, Troy, UMass, and Coastal Carolina. They’ll also have their usual CIC Trophy games against Air Force and Navy, plus road dates with Syracuse and LSU, and Boston College comes to West Point.

With that schedule, it’s certainly doable to get to 5 FBS wins and one FCS win, but it won’t be easy.

The other interesting factor will be the changes made to Army’s offense, one of the most traditional in the sport. New offensive coordinator Drew Thatcher will be calling the plays and introducing several new concepts and formations to the formula. That will include a heavier emphasis on the pass game than fans have seen from an FBS service academy in quite a while. Thatcher was hired From Nebraska-Kearney back in December to replace Brent Davis.

Army are set to play their spring game in Michie Stadium at 7 PM ET. The game will not be broadcast, but Underdog Dynasty will be on site providing coverage.