The Army Black Knights will play their 130th season of varsity football in 2023. They’ve played in ten bowl games in that time period with half of those postseason appearances coming under head coach Jeff Monken. Those trips came following the 2016-18, 2020, and 2021 seasons.

In 2022, Army fell just short of repeating that feat. While they finished with a 6-6 record, two of those wins were against FCS opponents. This created a situation where the Black Knights would have needed a waiver from the NCAA to compete in a bowl game. The request for that waiver was denied.

“Playing in the postseason is fun,’’ Monken told The Times Herald-Record back in December. “It’s a great reward for the players and it’s a great source of pride when we’ve been able to do that. I’m disappointed we didn’t win enough games this year to do it but that’s our fault.’’

