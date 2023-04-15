FIU Football: DeMarcus Van Dyke Will Be Hired as Cornerbacks Coach

Former Miami assistant coach DeMarcus Van Dyke is set to join FIU in an on-field role as the team’s cornerbacks coach, as first reported by Underdog Dynasty.

The Miami native spent five seasons on the Hurricanes' staff in several roles. Van Dyke replaces Corey Bell, who joined FAU last weekend.

Van Dyke is set to replace Corey Bell, who left for rival Florida Atlantic last weekend.

The former Hurricane played six seasons in the NFL after starring for Miami from 2007-2011 as a defensive back for the program.

Van Dyke began his coaching career in 2017 and quickly joined his alma mater as an analyst and recruiting coordinator before taking an on-field role as the team’s corners coach in 2021 — but was shifted to an off-field role under Mario Cristobal.

For FIU, the hire comes after the disappointing loss of Bell, who like Van Dyke, is a Miami native and holds strong recruiting ties in South Florida. Van Dyke joins running backs’ coach Eric Hickson as former Hurricane assistants who are on staff at Florida International, under Mike MacIntyre, who is in his second season as head coach.