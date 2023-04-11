SBN Reacts Survey: Which New C-USA Football Program Will Have The Most Success?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in G5 fans and fans across the country.

Conference USA will be a nine team league in 2023 following the departure of six member schools for the American Athletic Conference. To help replace some of that league depth, Conference USA will have four new members this coming season: Liberty, New Mexico State, Jacksonville State, and Sam Houston State. In 2024, Kennesaw State will also be added.

Our readers have already indicated that one of the newest members, Liberty, should be considered a favorite for the league title in 2023. But what about the long term? Complete the one question survey below and tell us which new league member will make a stronger mark on the league in the years to come.