2023 NFL Draft Profile: Noah Gindorff

Noah Gindorff

Position: Tight End

College: North Dakota State

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 263 lbs.

Arm: 33.2”

Over the last four seasons Noah Gindorff has been one of the best players for North Dakota State. During his collegiate career (2017-2022) Gindorff hauled in 12 touchdowns on 44 catches and came away with 522 receiving yards. Injuries, unfortunately, have plagued the big tight end as of late but he’s still done enough to garner NFL attention. After attending the scouting combine earlier this winter, Gindorff is now on the cusp of being drafted.

He certainly possesses the size and strength to play at the next level. Standing at 6’6”, Gindorff weighs in at 263 lbs, making him not only a formidable pass catcher but also a great blocker. Gindorff did not participate in any events at the Combine (due to injury) except for the bench press in which he was able to get off 16 reps, again exhibiting his strength.

From watching film, though, it’s easy to see the difference he is able to make in games. Despite his large stature, Gindorff has the speed to create space and get behind defenses. When he can’t escape coverage, however, his strength allows him to muscle through defenders and create yards after catch opportunities.

Perhaps his biggest draw is not his pass catching abilities, though, but instead his blocking ones. In an era where pro tight ends are bringing in as many passes as receivers, Gindorff has all but perfected the art of blocking. He gets on his assignments quickly and uses his hands to control defenders. Several NFL scouts even noted that he “plays with a lineman’s demeanor”.

An area of concern that has been expressed by scouts is his lack of overall athleticism when it comes to running routes. What he has in size he sacrifices in agility and quickness. He is more of a hard-nose, downhill player than a finesse type. That, though, should not be a real problem for potential teams, especially if they look to use him more as a blocker. His build and strength alone should overshadow what he lacks in other areas.

Final Analysis: If there’s going to be any major knock on Gindorff going in, it’s his shaky injury history. He missed a lot of time in college due to ankle injuries and thus was not able to give scouts a full display at the Combine or the Senior Bowl. Still, any team willing to take a risk there has the chance to be rewarded greatly. He certainly has the size and physical ability of an NFL tight end and his blocking game is tremendous. With health being the only real pressing issue, Gindorff can serve as a real asset in several aspects of the offensive game. He may take a little time to be a starter but could definitely see action on special teams early on.

Projected Selection: 5th Round (Day 3)