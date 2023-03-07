SBN Reacts Survey: Which New Sun Belt Coach Will Have The Best Year One?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in fans across the country.

Sun Belt football took some significant steps forward this past year. While programs like Troy seemed to solidify their future, others’ are a little more up in the air.

In Conway, Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell opted to make the move to Liberty for a new league and a bigger paycheck. In replacing the man that led them to three winning seasons and a share of the 2020 league title, CCU hired North Carolina State offensive coordinator Tim Beck. Beck gets his first chance to be the head coach of a college program at the age of 56.

Meanwhile in San Marcos, Texas State parted ways with Jake Spavital after posting a 13-35 record in four seasons. Spavital was soon hired as the offensive coordinator at Cal. Texas State replaced Spavital with Incarnate Word head coach and former Tulsa quarterback G.J. Kinne. Kinne was the head coach of UIW for one season in 2022, guiding them to the FCS semifinals before making the move. This will be the 34-year old’s first role as a head coach at the FBS level.

So, you tell us: who has the better path ahead of them in year one? Vote at the poll below and we’ll discuss the results in a future post.