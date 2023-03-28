SBN Reacts Survey: Biggest Impact Transfer in Sun Belt Football in 2023

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in G5 fans and fans across the country.

Several teams in the Sun Belt Conference will see new names join their roster this season in hopes of contending for a league title.

In the case of Arkansas State, they’ll see an old face return to the field as standout receiver Corey Rucker transfers back to Jonesboro after spending a season at South Carolina. Rucker caught 59 passes for 826 yards with nine touchdown catches and a rushing touchdown for Arkansas State in 2021.

Most other offenses in the league will get some sort of help in the form of players looking for a better opportunity to shine in the SBC. West Virginia transfer Will Crowder adds some intrigue to the QB room of reigning champs Troy. Georgia Southern will also get a talented quarterback in former Tulsa signal caller Davis Brin, who reportedly is getting some significant looks in Spring practice. Rodrigues Clark, who rushed for 1033 yards in three seasons with Memphis, also moves to Southern Miss to add to their rushing attack.

